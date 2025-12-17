ChatGPT Thinks Datadog Stock Will Close At This Price By The End of 2025

With Wall Street's year-end tape thinning and traders increasingly watching for momentum heading into 2026, Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has shown a blend of strong fundamental growth and short-term technical fatigue. After a strong earnings beat and upbeat guidance helped propel shares higher earlier this year, recent momentum indicators have softened, setting up an interesting short-term outlook as we close out 2025.

Against that backdrop, we ran Datadog through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI's GPT. The goal was not to chase a sensational multi-year target, but to see how a data-driven model handicaps the next few weeks for a stock that's emblematic of the cloud-software and AI observability trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a Dec. 12 – Dec. 31, 2025 forecast using recent price action, market structure and known technical signals:

Average predicted price: $146.00

$146.00 Implied move: modest downward drift into year-end

modest downward drift into year-end Signal snapshot: recent RSI trending downward and MACD slightly down, suggesting short-term momentum headwinds that remain relatively stable rather than collapse.

Given current momentum and volatility, the AI sees a small pullback by year-end rather than a breakout or sharp sell-off. The model isn't forecasting panic, just modest softness into the final trading days of 2025.

Datadog's growth story this year has largely been intact. The company reported 28% year-over-year revenue growth in its latest quarter to around $886 million, topping expectations and highlighting the strength of its cloud monitoring and security tools.

Analysts still generally view the company favorably. Needham reiterated its Buy rating with a $175 price target, citing strong usage trends, especially among AI-native customers, and broad revenue growth.

Broader analyst coverage maintains a constructive long-term view on Datadog's enterprise observability franchise, and institutional forecasts on average still imply some upside over the next 12 months.

That upside narrative comes from Datadog's ability to capture more workload telemetry across an increasing number of products and services, with customer adoption of its expanded AI and observability stack continuing to rise.

Even as fundamentals remain healthy, some of the short-term technical signals are flashing softness. Recent RSI readings show Datadog's momentum sliding from overbought zones toward neutral or slightly bearish territory, which are consistent with a retracement rather than a resumption of the rally. MACD has also retreated slightly, suggesting that the short-term trend is decelerating even if the long-term setup stays constructive.

Wider market dynamics also contribute. Software stocks, especially those with elevated valuations like Datadog, can struggle for directional traction late in December as institutional traders de-risk for tax and window-dressing flows.

Think of this AI outlook as a year-end temperature check, not a long-term valuation call. The model doesn't say Datadog's growth pipeline is broken, it just projects short-term softness as the stock digests strong prior gains and waits for fresh catalysts.

For traders, a modest drift lower could offer entry points ahead of early-2026 catalysts such as new product announcements or the next earnings release.

For long-term holders, the model's slight downward tilt into Dec. 31 doesn't alter the narrative that Datadog continues to benefit from secular cloud and AI observability adoption, it simply reflects that momentum and seasonality can lead to short-term giveback even in fundamentally strong names.

