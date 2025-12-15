Jeff Bezos Says He Loves Miami's Energy And 'The Latin Part Of The Culture' — But Moving There Also Saved Him Over $600 Million In Taxes

Jeff Bezos didn't just move back to Miami for nostalgia's sake—but it sure helped that the sunshine, salsa, and tax code all aligned.

The Amazon founder and Blue Origin visionary returned to his hometown roots with serious style, snapping up three neighboring properties in the exclusive Indian Creek Village—Miami's so-called "Billionaire Bunker"—for a combined total north of $237 million. According to a report from the New York Post, he's currently living in the $90 million mansion while renovations are underway on the others. And if that sounds like overkill, remember: this is a man who builds rockets for fun.

Don’t Miss:

At the 2025 America Business Forum, Bezos was candid about why he's glad to be back. "I love the Latin part of the culture here," he said. "As soon as I land, I feel the energy." He also praised the city's transformation, noting, "Miami has completely transformed over the last four years"—a change he clearly sees as positive.

While Bezos hasn't publicly attributed his relocation exclusively to any one factor, he did explain his reasons in his own words. In announcing his move from Seattle, he said that his parents had recently returned to Miami — the place where he grew up and attended high school — and that he wanted to be close to them. "My parents have always been my biggest supporters… I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami," he wrote on social media.

His mother, Jackie Bezos, passed away in August 2025, and his stepfather still lives in nearby Coral Gables. While that personal connection is clear from his statement, another noteworthy feature of Florida is its tax structure: the state does not impose an income tax or a capital gains tax, unlike Washington, where a 7% capital gains tax on profits above $250,000 took effect in 2022.

When Bezos sold nearly 3 million Amazon shares in July 2025—worth $665.8 million over just two days—it came with a major perk: no state capital gains tax. Updated estimates suggest his move to Florida may have saved him around $1 billion in taxes just from that sale alone. Not to mention, Florida also has no estate tax, which could help preserve billions more for his heirs over time. For someone reshuffling billions in stock through a plan to offload up to 25 million shares by mid-2026, that's not a minor footnote.

Still, for Bezos, Florida isn't just a financial win—it's a launchpad, literally. His spaceflight company Blue Origin operates from Cape Canaveral, just a few hours up the coast. Miami offers the rare combo of personal history, family ties, beachfront views, and a front-row seat to innovation. Speaking of which, when asked about artificial intelligence at the forum, Bezos didn't hold back: "The fundamentals of what are happening are very powerful and it will impact every industry," he said.

Then came a local zinger that nearly stole the show. Frustrated by Miami's slow permitting process, Bezos quipped, "Miami should have an AI app to give you a yes or no in 10 seconds." The crowd reportedly roared, in a reaction rivaled only by Lionel Messi the day before.

But if there's one thing Bezos knows better than tax strategies or tech optimism, it's investing. That's why he backs Arrived, a platform that allows everyday people to invest in real estate without needing a billionaire's bank account. With as little as $100, you can start buying fractional shares of single-family rental properties across the country—without ever lifting a paintbrush or negotiating with a tenant.

After all, when the guy who reshaped e-commerce and space travel gets behind a real estate investing platform, it's worth paying attention. He didn't just move to Miami to kick back. Clearly, he's still building.

See Next: