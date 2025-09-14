SoHo, New York City
September 14, 2025 1:21 PM 1 min read

New York City's Wealthiest Neighborhoods Witness 60% Rent Surge Since Pandemic

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

House rental rates in some of the wealthiest neighborhoods of New York City have surged by over 60% since the COVID-19 pandemic began, putting even high-income earners in a tight spot.

According to a report, affluent neighborhoods such as Tribeca and SoHo have experienced the most significant rent hikes, with a whopping 60% increase from 2020 to 2025. The median rent in Tribeca is now approximately $8,000 per month.

Other neighborhoods like Greenpoint and Williamsburg have also seen rents cross the $5,000 threshold, while Long Island City rents have jumped to over $4,500.

Chelsea and Dumbo have seen rent increases of 50% or more. Overall, citywide rents have jumped 27% between 2020 and 2024, surpassing the rent increases in Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington, DC, reports Bloomberg.

High-income renters, including professionals from the finance and arts sectors, are now grappling with bidding wars that were once only a concern for homebuyers.

Also Read: US Housing Market Hits Rough Patch as Home Prices Struggle To Match Inflation

As per the report, it has been estimated that at least 65,000 households earning between $100,000 and $300,000 are now spending a third or more of their income on rent, marking a significant increase from four years ago.

Economists suggest that the surge in rents can be attributed to landlords trying to recover from losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, high interest rates deterring potential buyers from purchasing homes, and a wave of luxury development.

For example, Long Island City added nearly 7,200 apartments from 2020 to 2024, mostly in high-rise buildings, with new-development median rents being about $625 a month higher than typical neighborhood apartments.

Read Next

The Hidden Costs Of Moving: A Financial Wake-Up Call For Half Of Americans

Image: Shutterstock/Sina Ettmer Photography

Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved