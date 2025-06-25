Are You One Of The 1,000 People Per Day Who Recently Became A Millionaire? Don't Make This One Mistake That Sends Most Back To Square One

More than 1,000 Americans per day joined the millionaire ranks last year. Here's what to do next to keep your seat at the table.

According to the latest UBS Global Wealth Report, the U.S. minted 379,000 new millionaires in 2024. That's more than 1,000 every single day. Whether it was a lucky stock bet, years of real estate appreciation, or finally cashing out of your business, you've joined the country's fastest-growing wealth segment: the Everyday Millionaire.

But now that you’re here, it's time to explore a different set of investment strategies.

Most people spend their lives chasing growth. But once you cross that million-dollar line, your focus should shift to something far more important: preservation.

The Rise Of The EMILLI (Everyday Millionaire)

UBS has even coined a new acronym for the rapidly growing group: EMILLIs – Everyday MILLIonaires with investable assets between $1 million and $5 million. There are now 52 million of them globally, holding more combined wealth than the world's billionaires.

Many of these individuals didn't strike it rich overnight. Their wealth came from steady investing, owning real estate, building businesses and sticking with it. The same discipline that got them here is what will help keep them here.

And that starts with reevaluating how your money is working for you.

You're Likely An Accredited Investor Now And Here's Why That Matters

If your net worth (excluding your primary residence) now tops $1 million, congratulations! You're likely an accredited investor. That single distinction quietly opens the door to an entirely different world of investments.

Instead of being limited to public markets, you now have access to private real estate funds that generate steady cash flow and offer generous tax benefits.

You can tap into private credit deals that offer yields far above what traditional bonds deliver.

Venture capital, early-stage startups, hedge funds and direct placements. This is the realm where institutions and the ultra-wealthy have quietly built fortunes.

And for investors who know how to navigate it, this side of the market can offer a powerful combination of growth and protection, especially when volatility returns to Wall Street.

Don't Miss: Wall Street has been quietly buying up equity in owner-occupied homes, and the strategy is kind of genius. Here’s how one company is using it to produce 15%+ annual returns for its investors.

Why Capital Preservation Should Now Be Your Priority

It happens more often than you'd think. Lottery winners, pro athletes or entrepreneurs with a breakout year. They cross the millionaire line, then go right back to where they started. The mistake? They keep swinging for home runs when they should be protecting the lead.

New wealth often comes with a false sense of security. But the truth is, it's not hard to fall backward, especially if your portfolio isn't built to handle a market shift, a tax surprise or just plain lifestyle creep.

When you're building wealth, the goal is simple: grow your portfolio. But once you've arrived, whether it's one million or several million, your objective changes. Now it's time to protect what you've built and create a strategy that's designed to weather the unexpected.

That's why many new millionaires are looking beyond the traditional 60/40 mix of stocks and bonds. They're reallocating capital into assets that provide a sense of stability. Not just financial stability, but emotional stability. The kind that comes from knowing your portfolio isn't tethered to every tick of the S&P 500.

The most effective portfolios now combine real-world value with consistent growth and security. Think less about chasing the next big stock and more about owning assets that produce returns regardless of market headlines.

Using Wall Street's Latest Strategy To Grow And Protect Your Wealth

While most investors were focused on stocks, bonds and crypto, institutional capital quietly shifted into something far more stable: U.S. home equity. With over $34 trillion locked inside American homes, this has become one of the most valuable and underutilized asset classes in the country.

Instead of buying and managing properties, investors are tapping into the equity of owner-occupied homes through Home Equity Agreements (HEAs). This strategy provides returns based on long-term home price appreciation at an accelerated rate, with a substantial layer of downside protection.

Individual accredited investors now have access to this same strategy through the U.S. Home Equity Fund I from Homeshares. This private real estate fund invests in a diversified portfolio of HEAs in the strongest markets across the U.S. and has a target 14%-17% net IRR.

But perhaps the most appealing thing about this fund for new millionaires is the downside protection. A home would have to lose more than 40% of its value for the HEA to lose money. Even if home prices remain flat or experience a moderate decline, investors can still achieve double-digit returns through this unique structure.

It's not about swinging for the fences, but about building in protection. And HEAs are just one example of how today's investors are thinking differently—not just about how to grow wealth, but how to keep it.

Final Thought

Becoming a millionaire used to feel like the finish line. These days, it's just the starting point.

More than 1,000 people per day are joining the millionaire ranks in the U.S., but how many of them are prepared for what comes next? When wealth is new, the risks often are too. That includes the temptation to overreach, to overspend or to leave too much riding on an uncertain market.

The practical move now isn't to double down on the same strategy that got you here. It's to step back, reassess and build a portfolio that's built to last.

See also: Wall Street Quietly Moved Into a $34 Trillion Market. Now Accredited Investors Can Too → Read More

Image: Shutterstock