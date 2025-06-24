'What Am I Supposed To Do, Tell Them To Drive Priuses?' — HOA Complains Birthday Guests Made Neighbors Uncomfortable By Showing Up in Black SUVs

A Texas homeowner threw a tame birthday party — no loud music, no street-clogging chaos, just a handful of guests arriving in their personal vehicles. But that didn't stop the homeowners association from swooping in with a warning email. The problem? According to the homeowner, it was the presence of multiple black SUVs parked nearby that triggered a wave of neighborhood unease.

"The people in the SUV were regular people who were my friends," the homeowner explained in a Reddit post that quickly gained traction. "This is just weird. Am I supposed to tell those people to rent a Prius the next time around?"

That quote alone lit up the thread.

Screenshots of the HOA's message showed what many Redditors interpreted as performative concern. The letter stated, "Some residents even thought something more serious was happening. The whole situation was, quite honestly, alarming, and we had no idea how to react."

The email went on to request advance notice for "any unusual activity" and asked the homeowner to consider how their guests' vehicles might make others feel. "We would appreciate it if you could let us know in advance… It would certainly help ease the collective nerves of your neighbors, who were left feeling quite uncomfortable by the presence of those vehicles."

Reddit users were stunned.

"Unusual activity? It was a kid's birthday party, not a SWAT raid," one user wrote.

Another joked, "You really should've gone with beige minivans. Black SUVs are clearly the vehicle of choice for chaos."

Others speculated the reaction was less about cars and more about assumptions tied to who might drive them. "Translation: We didn't like the look of your guests," someone wrote bluntly.

Despite the online uproar, the homeowner clarified that everything about the gathering was low-key. About six cars were in the driveway, and two were parked on the street. "Everyone parked in a decent manner," they wrote. No laws were broken, and nothing in the HOA's own rules appeared to prohibit guests from parking on the street or arriving in a particular type of car.

So can an HOA do this? Technically, many HOAs can enforce rules around street parking or guest vehicles — but typically only if it's outlined in the bylaws or declarations. What they can't usually do is cite vague "discomfort" as grounds for control, especially when no actual rules were violated.

Still, not all HOAs are the enemy. While they can sometimes appear petty or overreaching, they do provide structure and benefits in many neighborhoods. HOAs often:

Maintain landscaping and shared amenities

Enforce noise rules and parking standards to reduce conflict

Coordinate security or safety measures

Help preserve home values by avoiding neighborhood decline

But when they start writing emotional essays about SUVs, it's easy to see why there's an entire subreddit dedicated to airing frustrations.

One commenter put it best: "I get wanting to keep the neighborhood nice, but if black cars give people anxiety, maybe the problem isn't the car."

The homeowner wasn't trying to make a statement — they were just hosting a party. And as they made clear, they don't plan on vetting their guests' vehicles in the future. Nor are they adding "drive a Prius" to the RSVP requirements.

