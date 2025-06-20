Investors Can Tap The Housing Market For $100—No Down Payment, No Landlord Duties

The Jeff Bezos-backed real-estate platform Arrived Homes has opened two new rental homes for investment.

This time, in Northport, Alabama and Youngtown, Arizona. Both listings feature four bedrooms, modern finishes, and strong rent potential. And, both are being offered without any mortgage debt, giving investors who want to get started with just $100 exposure to appreciation without leverage risk.

Northport and Youngtown may not be household names, but Arrived's bet is clear; affordable homes in growing metros with steady tenant demand can still outperform even in a higher-rate world.

Quick Snapshot

Property Market Beds/Baths Est. Rent Min. Investment The Evie Northport, AL 4/2 $1,695/mo $100 The Cyrus Youngtown, AZ 4/2 $2,095/mo $100

Each property is offered unleveraged with shares starting at $10.

Inside the Properties

The Evie (Northport, AL): The 1,795 sq ft single-story home was built in 2023 and offers a smart open-concept layout with four bedrooms, luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and a covered back patio, according to its listing. It's tucked in a quiet Northport neighborhood just outside Tuscaloosa, home to the University of Alabama and a major Mercedes-Benz manufacturing hub.

Arrived is projecting $1,695 in monthly rent, with dividends starting once the home is leased. The property is listed at $259,000 and offered debt-free, meaning no interest payments or refinancing variables dilute investor returns.

The Cyrus (Youngtown, AZ): Built in 2025, the 1,793 sq ft carries appeal with durable design, featuring granite countertops, recessed lighting, a large kitchen island, and a ceiling-fan-equipped walkout patio. It's located in metro Phoenix, one of the fastest-growing areas in the U.S., despite recent market cooling.

At a purchase price of $391,390, The Cyrus commands an estimated $2,095 in monthly rent and also launches with no mortgage. Arrived may add leverage later, but the platform said the property's current low volatility profile.

Why Alabama? Why Arizona?

Alabama is the state that never overheated like Florida or Texas during the pandemic boom, and it’s held up well post-2022. Median home prices were up 1.7% year over year in May, according to Redfin, with inventory still tight in key metros. Northport, which is connected to Tuscaloosa's employment base, is especially light on modern four-bedroom rentals, which makes The Evie attractive to families priced out of new construction.

For Arizona, Phoenix saw a market reset in 2023, but prices are firming again, climbing 0.6% year over year in May, with average days on market stretching but not stalling. Youngtown sits inside the 11th-largest metro in the U.S. and offers a low-maintenance entry into a region with long-term demographic tailwinds. The ZIP code (85363) has appreciated 5.2% annually over the past 20 years, according to Arrived data.

Real Returns, Not Just Projections

Arrived points to its earlier Alabama listing (The Centennial in Tuscaloosa) as a case study. That property delivered a 34.7% total return in three years, more than half from realized appreciation. Investors in The Evie are eyeing a similar profile with high-quality tenants, steady cash yield, and room for price growth over a 5 to 7 year hold.

Both new homes are expected to generate mid-single-digit cash flow annually, with 4.5% historical appreciation modeled using national data from Zillow's Value Index. Tenants typically sign within 45 days, after which dividends begin.

New investors can get started in minutes.

Open an Arrived account

Select a property (or diversify into both)

Buy in with as little as $100

The platform manages leasing, maintenance, and sale, making it a hands-off entry point into real estate, especially for investors shut out of traditional down payment requirements.

With one foot in the Southeast and another in the Southwest, Arrived's latest launches offer fractional ownership in two new builds with strong rent appeal, no debt on day one, and real potential for long-run upside. For investors looking to diversify beyond stocks without becoming full-time landlords, The Evie and The Cyrus may offer exactly the kind of no-drama exposure worth adding to a 2025 portfolio.

Image: Shutterstock