This Real Estate Investment Platform Delivers 18.6% Average Returns—Here's How They're Doing It

You don't need millions—or even thousands—to start investing in real estate. In fact, you don't even need to buy a house. Thanks to fractional platforms like Arrived, everyday investors can now buy into single-family rental properties across the U.S. for as little as $100. That means instead of saving for years just to afford a down payment, you can start earning passive income almost immediately—no property tours, no tenants, no maintenance calls. It's a model that's turning heads not just for its accessibility, but for its performance.

Arrived has made a name for itself by combining low entry costs with hands-off investing and surprisingly strong returns. Whether you're looking for consistent quarterly dividends, long-term appreciation, or simply a way to diversify outside of volatile stocks and bonds, the platform offers a real alternative. But as with any investment, the big question remains: is it actually worth it? Let's take a closer look at the numbers, the risks, and why more everyday investors are paying attention.

A Track Record That's Turning Heads

Arrived has quietly built a compelling track record that would make even seasoned investors take notice. Since launching, the platform has consistently paid out annual dividends ranging from 3.2% to 7.2%—steady passive income, delivered quarterly. But what really gets attention are the total returns. After selling 173 homes, Arrived reports an average total return of 18.6%. That's net of fees, with the average holding period clocking in at just over 17 months.

This isn't just theoretical upside either. Some properties have significantly outperformed. A standout example: a home in Northwest Arkansas that appreciated by 117.5%. That's more than a double—on a single-family rental. Of course, not every investment is a winner. Arrived has also seen a handful of properties sell for less than their original purchase price. That reality check is important. This is real investing, with real upside—and real risk.

Real Estate Investing, Democratized

For decades, real estate investing was mostly off-limits to the average person. Between hefty down payments, tight lending rules, and the ongoing hassle of property management, owning rental property was something you either inherited or hustled hard to achieve. Arrived has flipped that model on its head. Instead of needing $50,000 or more to buy a home, you can start with just $100 and become a fractional owner of fully managed single-family rentals.

You don't need to scout neighborhoods, screen tenants, or answer midnight plumbing calls. Arrived handles all the property management and tenant logistics. Investors simply buy shares in one or more homes, collect quarterly rental income, and benefit from potential appreciation. This hands-off approach is what makes the platform so attractive, especially for those new to real estate or looking for a passive way to diversify their investments.

Why These Numbers Matter in Today's Market

In a world where stock portfolios can swing wildly overnight and bonds are delivering their weakest returns in decades, real estate has re-emerged as a compelling option for steady, long-term growth. Rental demand remains strong in many U.S. markets, and supply remains constrained—factors that often work in favor of property owners.

Arrived's average holding period of just over 17 months adds another layer of appeal. Traditional real estate is often a long game—five, ten, even twenty years. But with Arrived, you're not stuck for a decade waiting to see if your investment pays off. Shorter holding periods give you the option to recycle your capital sooner or pivot if your strategy changes. It's real estate with flexibility—a combination that's rare to find.

The Risks Are Real—But So Are the Returns

No investment is bulletproof, and Arrived doesn't pretend otherwise. The platform makes it easy to browse past performance—including both winners and losers—which is a refreshing level of transparency in the world of fractional investing. Like any real estate portfolio, not every property will appreciate. Markets can turn. Renters can move out. Expenses can eat into profits.

But that's exactly why the $100 minimum matters. With such a low barrier to entry, it becomes easier for investors to diversify across multiple properties, locations, and property types. And because new listings are added frequently, you can gradually build a portfolio that matches your goals—whether you're looking for cash flow, appreciation, or a mix of both. The ability to spread risk without being forced into a single big bet is one of the platform's biggest strengths.

Is Arrived Right for You?

If you've been curious about real estate but intimidated by the cost, complexity, or time commitment, Arrived offers a practical on-ramp. It's not a get-rich-quick scheme—and it's not marketed as one. But if you want to build a long-term, income-generating portfolio with the kind of assets that don't live and die by every stock market headline, it's worth a closer look.

Arrived combines accessibility, professional management, and a growing historical track record into a single platform that lowers the bar to entry without dumbing down the investment. That's rare. Whether you're investing your first $100 or building out a more serious passive income stream, it's a platform that meets you where you are.