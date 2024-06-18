The Federal Reserve Delivered Bad News For The Housing Market This Week

The Federal Reserve delivered a cautionary update this week, indicating fewer anticipated interest rate cuts than previously expected, which could extend the current high cost of borrowing for home loans, impacting the housing market.



In its latest meeting on June 12, the Fed maintained interest rates at the current 5.25%-5.5% range but scaled back its projections to just one rate cut by year-end, contrary to earlier expectations of two, following a surprisingly cool Consumer Price Index (CPI) report earlier in the day.



"We have stated that we do not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range for the federal funds rate until we have gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. "So far this year, the data have not given us that greater confidence."

The Fed decision — holding rates for the seventh month in a row — has raised concerns among experts about sustained high mortgage rates, dampening buyer affordability and prolonging the housing market’s recovery. By projecting only one rate cut for the remainder of the year, the Fed hopes their data shows inflation is on its way to its 2% target.



However, that conservative approach means that potential homebuyers might face higher borrowing costs longer than initially expected. The projection of a higher long-term neutral rate, raised from 2.6% to 2.8%, suggests that the Fed anticipates a need for a firmer monetary stance in the face of persistent inflationary pressures, which could keep mortgage rates elevated.



Market reactions to the Fed decision were mixed. Experts at Redfin point out that while the Fed is prepared to adjust its policies based on incoming data, the high threshold for further rate cuts might restrict the expected relief in mortgage rates.

Economists note that the timing of the CPI data release — during the Fed’s two-day meeting — might have limited its immediate impact on the rate projection decisions.



Implications for Homebuyers

For homebuyers, the current market conditions, characterized by high rates and a shortage of housing inventory, continue to pose challenges.

The sustained high rates discourage new home construction and exacerbate the lock-in effect, where existing homeowners are reluctant to sell due to the prospect of higher rates on a new mortgage.

Real estate professionals express concern that the prolonged period of high borrowing costs could further strain buyer affordability, especially in high-demand markets where inventory levels remain low. That could potentially slow down the market’s recovery, which has been one of the most sensitive sectors to interest rate changes.



Acknowledging that high rates are affecting the market in a negative way, Powell said that the best strategy for the housing market is to control inflation effectively, which would allow the Fed to lower interest rates in the future.



While he recognized the role that the housing shortage plays in driving up housing costs, he also noted how high interest rates have discouraged new housing construction. According to the report, despite those acknowledgments, Powell did not fully address that high interest rates exacerbate the lock-in effect.

