Last Call To Invest In This 390-Acre Farm In Idaho

The private equity investment offering for a 390-acre forage crop farm in Cassia County, Idaho, is now over 50% funded with limited time left for investors to participate.

Goose Creek Farm is located in what’s known as Idaho’s Magic Valley, a dense farming region with over a million acres of high-yield farmland. The 390-acre forage crop farm features corn, triticale, alfalfa and sorghum silage with plans to add potatoes into the crop rotation.

The offering is available for investment on the AcreTrader platform.

Alfalfa, one of the more valuable crops produced on the farm, is the “fourth-most widely grown crop in the U.S., and in 2018 the value of the crop crossed over $10 billion, exceeding wheat to make it the third-most valuable crop nationwide,” according to alfalfa.org.

Idaho is the third-largest dairy producer in the U.S with the Magic Valley region producing over 40 million pounds of milk daily. Farms in the region grow primarily forage crops supplied to the local dairy industry. Because of the incredible amount of dairy production in the area, there are 15 local dairy processors that drive the demand for forage crops. This forage crop demand provides Goose Creek with economic stability.

Minimum investment: $17,550

Target internal rate of return (IRR): 8.6%

Target cash yield: 3.6% gross, 2.7% net

Target investment term: five to 10 years

Interested investors can access details of the offering on the AcreTrader website.

Since its inception, AcreTrader has been one of the premier farmland investing platforms in the market. After recognizing both the historically strong returns and low volatility of farmland combined with often high financial barriers, AcreTrader has made it possible for average investors to buy into this lucrative market.

Investment in farmland often acts as a hedge against inflation. Since 1990, the first year of the farmland investment index, there has been a positive return every year, making this asset class increasingly attractive for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

