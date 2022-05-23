RedSwan CRE Presents $10M Equity Raise Through Tokenized Shares for San Diego Hotel Development

State & A Hotel, San Diego CA

RedSwan CRE presents the $10 million equity raise for State & A Hotel, a new 291-unit hotel development located in the upscale living and dining neighborhood of Little Italy, San Diego, CA.

The approximately 192,000 square foot Hotel is designed to be a 22-story building that will include 291 rooms and suites, a branded restaurant, a rooftop bar venue, meeting space, pool and gym.

A special offering with the $10k investment will be the distribution of the hotel’s NFT – a first for RedSwan CRE. The utility NFT will have rewards built into it that will give investors hotel-based perks and premiums.

Sponsor: Del Mar Investments Inc & Pierpoint Management LLC

Minimum investment allocation: $10K

Targeted Investor IRR: 20.3%

Targeted Average Cash Yield: 15.7%

This development will share space with a Toll Brothers development project, an award-winning FORTUNE 500 COMPANY. Also named World’s Most admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

San Diego is well-positioned to outpace the US market in rebounding, with full recovery predicted in 2022, per Globest.com report on the San Diego hotel 2022 outlook. Furthermore, per CBRE’s Brandon Feighner, managing director of CBRE Hotels’ Advisory, “We think that San Diego is better positioned than most given the abundance of leisure travel and attractions. Two-thirds of leisure travel in California is from Californians. We are starting to see that early return as things are starting to open up.”

