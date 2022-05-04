RedSwan CRE Presents Edmonds, WA Multifamily Project For A $3M Raise

Apollo Apartments

RedSwan CRE presents the Apollo Apartment project in Edmonds, Washington, in the Seattle MSA. Nestled near the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound, this project will add 255 units in the City of Edmonds, 20 minutes north of Seattle.

This project is an institutional-level asset that is rarely available for individual investors. It is fully entitled and has 90% construction drawings. Apollo will be EPA Energy Star Certified as well as NGBS Green Certified. Tenants will enjoy the natural beauty of Edmonds, but will also benefit from proximity to Seattle, one of the major tech hubs in the country. Learn more here.

Sponsor: Edmonds Development LLC

Target IRR: 24%

Minimum Investment Allocation: $1000

Targeted Average Cash Yield: 9.8%

Raise: $3M

Per Norada:

“… we can say that the Puget Sound region remains a seller's real estate market with less than a month of inventory — still well below what is required to meet the volume of buyers right now.“

With the virus and increased flexible work-from-home options, people are moving to suburbs and outer areas in search of value and lower population density. Therefore, renters are also starting to increase demand for suburban housing.

Want to Invest? Learn more here!

Questions? Simon@redswan.io

Disclaimer: Digital assets issued by RedSwan Real Estate Fund, LLC, a registered investment advisor of RedSwan PC, Inc. The material on this communication is for informational purposes only. This is not an offering memorandum or prospectus and should not be treated as such. Investments involve risk, including principal loss, and are not guaranteed. Returns shown are targeted and subject to change. The opportunity presented here is undertaken pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act and may be made only by Accredited Investors in the US and investors outside of the United States under Regulation S. Be sure to consult with a qualified Financial Advisor.

Photo: Courtesy of RedSwan CRE

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice