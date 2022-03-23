FarmTogether Launches Its Sustainable Farmland Fund - Expanding Access to Safe-Haven Asset

The farmland investment manager FarmTogether launched its Sustainable Farmland Fund today to open a vital asset class for all investors as demand for sustainable and safe-haven assets reaches new heights.

FarmTogether is well known for its crowdfunding platform, which allows accredited investors to participate in specific farmland deals through Regulation D offerings. The Sustainable Farmland Fund will be the company's first fund to provide investors with access to a pool of diversified, pre-selected farmland properties.

The fund will invest in a range of farmland opportunities across both permanent and row crops in prime growing regions of the U.S., including tree nuts, citrus, and apples, in which FarmTogether has extensive expertise.

Each property’s operations will be verified sustainable through outcome-based evidence and third-party audits. 100% of FarmTogether’s acres under management are currently Leading Harvest Certified.

“We are pleased to offer investors access to a diversified fund of sustainable farmland investment properties through the FarmTogether Sustainable Farmland Fund,” said David Chan, FarmTogether COO, and founding team member in a company press release. “Through this product, we hope to increase ease and accessibility for investors who prefer a hands-off diversified approach to real asset strategies and impact investments, such as sustainable farmland.”

Investment Highlights: Farmland has historically generated both attractive absolute and risk-adjusted returns while providing investors protection against inflation and economic downturns. Historical data show that farmland returns have outperformed the consumer price index (CPI) by 7.74%, on average, over the past five decades.

Minimum investment: $100,000

Target net annualized return: 8% - 10%

Target net annual distribution: 4% - 6%

Minimum hold period: 2 years

About FarmTogether: FarmTogether is tapping into the $2.7 trillion U.S. farmland market to offer access to institutional-quality farmland through a variety of products, including crowdfunded farmland offerings, 1031 exchange, sole ownership bespoke offerings, and now the Sustainable Farmland Fund.

Learn more about FarmTogether and view current offerings on Benzinga.

Photo: Courtesy of shawnkonopaski on Pixabay