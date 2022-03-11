New Farmland Investment Offering For A High Cash-Flowing Organic Vineyard

The farmland investment platform FarmTogether has just launched its latest offering: Vista Luna Organic Vineyard.

The property is located in San Joaquin County, California, and consists of 142 planted acres of mature vines that were planted in 2006. It grows a variety of some of the most popular grapes in California as well as specialty varieties that have a sought-after reputation in the region.

The mix of both red and white wine varieties can be utilized as both standalone wines and blends by local wineries as well as well-known regions like Napa and Sonoma counties.

FarmTogether is inheriting an active USDA Organic certification that was assessed by California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) during the tenure of the previous owner and operator, who has agreed to ensure the maintenance of the certification throughout the escrow period.

Investment Highlights: All of this vineyard’s planted acres are already mature and producing high yields, which are expected to continue at peak production throughout the 10-year hold period.

The global wine market has grown significantly, with the Liv-ex 100 index showing record gains in 2021. The demand in this market is expected to continue seeing strong growth, which will likely result in higher revenues and property values for established vineyards.

The vineyard presents further upside potential from certification with LODI RULES, a regional sustainability label that encompasses environmental, social and economic dimensions of sustainability in grape growing.

Minimum investment: $15,000

Target net IRR: 8.1%

Target equity multiple: 1.9x

Target investment term: 10 years

Photo by Johny Goerend on Unsplash