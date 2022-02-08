Invest In Arizona's Up-and-Coming Real Estate Market With RealtyMogul's Newest Offering For A Build-To-Rent Community

Real estate investing (view more offerings) platform RealtyMogul just released its latest offering for a build-for-rent community in the up-and-coming city of Tucson, Arizona. With a minimum investment of just $25,000, investors can be a part of this $31 million project that has an expected internal rate of return (IRR) of 20.7%.

Investment Highlights: Each La Vida project is surrounded by established residential housing. The locations for each project are prime sites in Tucson. Two of the projects are in northwest Tucson off River Road at the base of the Catalina Foothills, and the third project is located in the very successful Civano master-planned community on the southeast side of Tucson.

The build-for-rent market is one of the most desirable destinations for investments, especially in high-growth geographies like Arizona. The lack of affordable housing coupled with increases in rentorship are driving demand for rental housing communities like La Vida.

Furthermore, the communities are expected to lease up quickly, allowing for rapid capital appreciation and ultimately a quick sale of the stabilized communities at an IRR projected to exceed 20% for investors.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target investor IRR: 19% to 21%

Target equity multiple: 1.41x

Exit Cap Rate: 5.1%

Target investment term: 2 years

Deal Sponsor: The deal is sponsored by DSW Commercial Real Estate and Deloache Capital, two highly regarded firms in the industry with a strong history of success.

DSW Commercial Real Estate has developed several successful projects in the Arizona market with projects such as the Skyline Esplanade office complex in Tucson, the unique redevelopment of the Phoenix Union High School District in downtown Phoenix as a facility to accommodate the University of Arizona College of Medicine and the construction of the Stapley Corporate Center in Mesa, Arizona. DSW Commercial Real Estate has developed approximately 1,000,000 square feet of office, medical and retail space.

Deloache Capital is a commercial real estate finance company that is currently deploying capital for Deloache Capital Fund I. The fund is making investments in and providing liquidity for commercial real estate assets. Its investment philosophy is simple: find great people, provide capital into the right structure and find strong potential in real estate.

Photo: Courtesy of RealtyMogul