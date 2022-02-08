Don't Miss Out On CrowdStreet's Newest Real Estate Investment Offering With A 14.2% Target Annual Return

Real estate investing platform CrowdStreet is releasing its latest offering for a multifamily rental complex in Fort Worth, Texas. With a minimum investment of $25,000, investors can be part of this $36 million project that has an expected internal rate of return (IRR) of 14.2%.

Investment highlights: Built in 2008, Centreport Lake Luxury Apartments, is a 452-unit building in the Fort Worth suburb of Euless. Centreport Lake offers excellent on-site amenities and is minutes away from retail and restaurants for added convenience. Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks, Chipotle, Smoothie King and Panera all are within a 10-minute walk of the property.

Community amenities include two resort-style pools, sundeck, veranda, state-of-the-art fitness center, movie screening room, billiards room, business center, coffee bar, expansive green spaces with a gazebo area and a jogging trail throughout the property.

CrowdStreet ranks Dallas-Fort Worth as the eighth-best market for multifamily on its 2022 Rankings of Top Markets for Investment. The metro area has one of the fastest-growing populations, ranking first in both 2020 and 2010-2020 population growth.

This expansion has pushed rents to grow further at a compounded annual rate of 3.1% since 2013 and by 16.7% year-over-year as of February 2022.

Minimum investment: $25,000

Target IRR: 14.2%

Target equity multiple: 1.6x

Target average annual cash yield: 6.7%

Target investment term: 4 years

About the Sponsor: Deal sponsor Marlin Spring is an active North American real estate investor and developer with an impressive track record across residential development, multifamily, senior living and other sectors. A tenure-level sponsor, it has a historical portfolio capitalization of more than $3.5 billion and an average realized IRR of over 50%. Marlin Spring has had multiple deals in the high double-digit to triple-digit IRRs.

In addition to sourcing the deal, it is contributing $2,768,629 of the total equity investment of $36,915,054. In addition, Marlin Spring’s plans to implement its in-unit value-add program, which has a track record of success in its past ventures.

Photo: Courtesy of CrowdStreet