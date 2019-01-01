ñol

Yum Brands
(NYSE:YUM)
119.095
0.475[0.40%]
Last update: 2:41PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low118.74 - 120.67
52 Week High/Low108.55 - 139.85
Open / Close118.71 / -
Float / Outstanding250.8M / 285.2M
Vol / Avg.514.1K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap34B
P/E21.57
50d Avg. Price117.59
Div / Yield2.28/1.92%
Payout Ratio37.64
EPS1.38
Total Float250.8M

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Key Statistics

Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
44.9B
Trailing P/E
21.57
Forward P/E
25
PE Ratio (TTM)
26.72
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.28
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.34
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
15.07
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
19.04
Earnings Yield
4.64%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.53
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
-29.78
Tangible Book value per share
-33.32
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
14.3B
Total Assets
5.8B
Total Liabilities
14.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.22
Gross Margin
48.61%
Net Margin
25.79%
EBIT Margin
33.35%
EBITDA Margin
35.75%
Operating Margin
32.26%