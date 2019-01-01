ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Yokogawa Electric
(OTCPK:YOKEY)
36.78
1.00[2.79%]
Last update: 10:25AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.78 - 36.78
52 Week High/Low29.41 - 40
Open / Close36.78 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 133.5M
Vol / Avg.4.9K / 0.5K
Mkt Cap4.9B
P/E37.18
50d Avg. Price34.26
Div / Yield0.61/1.69%
Payout Ratio53.75
EPS38.36
Total Float-

Yokogawa Electric (OTC:YOKEY), Key Statistics

Yokogawa Electric (OTC: YOKEY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.3B
Trailing P/E
37.18
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
18.72
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.61
Price / Book (mrq)
1.94
Price / EBITDA
20.13
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.3
Earnings Yield
2.69%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.45
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
18.4
Tangible Book value per share
16.31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
197.9B
Total Assets
525.3B
Total Liabilities
197.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.26
Gross Margin
45.04%
Net Margin
5.31%
EBIT Margin
8.16%
EBITDA Margin
8.16%
Operating Margin
8.28%