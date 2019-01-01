ñol

Yakult Honsha Co (OTC:YKLTF), Key Statistics

Yakult Honsha Co (OTC: YKLTF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
7.7B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.26
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
188.1B
Total Assets
673.7B
Total Liabilities
188.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.05
Gross Margin
60.38%
Net Margin
14.48%
EBIT Margin
21.2%
EBITDA Margin
21.2%
Operating Margin
16.57%