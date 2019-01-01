ñol

Velan
(OTCPK:VLNSF)
7.7533
00
At close: Mar 11
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.25 - 8.28
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 21.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap167.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield0.09/1.21%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.23
Total Float-

Velan (OTC:VLNSF), Key Statistics

Velan (OTC: VLNSF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
133.2M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.41
Price / Book (mrq)
0.63
Price / EBITDA
3.31
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.62
Earnings Yield
-12.64%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.5
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
12.27
Tangible Book value per share
11.5
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
309.5M
Total Assets
606M
Total Liabilities
309.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
30.81%
Net Margin
4.92%
EBIT Margin
7.47%
EBITDA Margin
10.26%
Operating Margin
7.35%