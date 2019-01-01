QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
8.6K/154.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.25 - 23.76
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.02
EPS
0.16
Shares
77.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - 23 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 6:26AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 1:15PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 11:15AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Tremor International Ltd offers advertising technologies. It offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every app, service, and brand. The group's business divisions include Tremor Video, Unruly, RhythmOne, and Taptica. Its geographical segments are Asia Pacific, America, and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.270 0.1000
REV80.600M102.534M21.934M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tremor Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tremor Intl (TRMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tremor Intl (NASDAQ: TRMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tremor Intl's (TRMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tremor Intl (TRMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tremor Intl (NASDAQ: TRMR) was reported by Raymond James on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting TRMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.89% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tremor Intl (TRMR)?

A

The stock price for Tremor Intl (NASDAQ: TRMR) is $14.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tremor Intl (TRMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tremor Intl.

Q

When is Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR) reporting earnings?

A

Tremor Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Tremor Intl (TRMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tremor Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Tremor Intl (TRMR) operate in?

A

Tremor Intl is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.