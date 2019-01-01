|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.270
|0.1000
|REV
|80.600M
|102.534M
|21.934M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tremor Intl (NASDAQ: TRMR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tremor Intl’s space includes: Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Innovid (NYSE:CTV), WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) and AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH).
The latest price target for Tremor Intl (NASDAQ: TRMR) was reported by Raymond James on August 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting TRMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.89% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tremor Intl (NASDAQ: TRMR) is $14.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tremor Intl.
Tremor Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tremor Intl.
Tremor Intl is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.