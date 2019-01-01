Stericycle is the largest provider of medical waste disposal and data destruction ( primarily paper shredding) services in the United States. Its next closest national competitor in the medical waste disposal space is Sharps Compliance, which generated $51 million of sales in 2020 (about 3% of Stericycle's global regulated waste and compliance revenue). Stericycle's data destruction business (Shred-It) is about twice the size of its closest competitor (Iron Mountain's information destruction segment). Stericycle has a global presence, with about 20% of its revenue earned outside North America. Globally, the company has 188 transfer sites, 232 processing facilities, and 7,800 trucks.