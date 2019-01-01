|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|0.380
|-0.0900
|REV
|659.830M
|657.300M
|-2.530M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Stericycle’s space includes: Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK), Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI), Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) and Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS).
The latest price target for Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) was reported by BMO Capital on November 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting SRCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) is $56.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Stericycle.
Stericycle’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Stericycle.
Stericycle is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.