Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/354K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
53.25 - 79.97
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
133.4
EPS
-0.72
Shares
91.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Stericycle is the largest provider of medical waste disposal and data destruction ( primarily paper shredding) services in the United States. Its next closest national competitor in the medical waste disposal space is Sharps Compliance, which generated $51 million of sales in 2020 (about 3% of Stericycle's global regulated waste and compliance revenue). Stericycle's data destruction business (Shred-It) is about twice the size of its closest competitor (Iron Mountain's information destruction segment). Stericycle has a global presence, with about 20% of its revenue earned outside North America. Globally, the company has 188 transfer sites, 232 processing facilities, and 7,800 trucks.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.380 -0.0900
REV659.830M657.300M-2.530M

Stericycle Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stericycle (SRCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stericycle's (SRCL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stericycle (SRCL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) was reported by BMO Capital on November 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 74.00 expecting SRCL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stericycle (SRCL)?

A

The stock price for Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) is $56.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stericycle (SRCL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stericycle.

Q

When is Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) reporting earnings?

A

Stericycle’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Stericycle (SRCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stericycle.

Q

What sector and industry does Stericycle (SRCL) operate in?

A

Stericycle is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.