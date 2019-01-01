QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
SciPlay Corp develops, markets and operates a portfolio of social games played on various mobile and web platforms, including Jackpot Party Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Bingo Showdown, MONOPOLY Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and a solitaire social game targeted toward casual game players, among others. Its games are available in various formats. The company operates in one segment with one business activity, developing and monetizing social games.

SciPlay Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SciPlay (SCPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SciPlay's (SCPL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SciPlay (SCPL) stock?

A

The latest price target for SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) was reported by Keybanc on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SCPL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SciPlay (SCPL)?

A

The stock price for SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) is $12.81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SciPlay (SCPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SciPlay.

Q

When is SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) reporting earnings?

A

SciPlay’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is SciPlay (SCPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SciPlay.

Q

What sector and industry does SciPlay (SCPL) operate in?

A

SciPlay is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.