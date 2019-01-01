SciPlay Corp develops, markets and operates a portfolio of social games played on various mobile and web platforms, including Jackpot Party Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Bingo Showdown, MONOPOLY Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and a solitaire social game targeted toward casual game players, among others. Its games are available in various formats. The company operates in one segment with one business activity, developing and monetizing social games.