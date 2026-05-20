The leading player in China's circular economy reported strong growth in both revenue and profitability, crediting its performance to a strategic shift toward direct-to-consumer retail and the continued expansion of its trade-in services.

Revenue And Profit Growth

Total revenue for the quarter reached RMB 6.16 billion ($903.89 million), up 32.4% year-on-year, surpassing the high end of the company's guidance. This growth was driven mainly by product sales, which climbed 34.4% to RMB 5.73 billion ($840.79 million).

Non-GAAP operating profit grew 70.2% to RMB 190 million ($27.88 million). The company's non-GAAP operating profit margin expanded to 3.1%, from 2.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Shift To Direct Retail

ATRenew's results were boosted by its "1P-centric" (first-party-centric) strategy, which focuses on recycling and trading electronics. The company has been transitioning away from being a wholesaler to selling refurbished goods directly to end users.

Direct retail (1PtoC) sales accounted for 45.1% of total product revenue, up from 33.0% a year ago.

Revenue from the company’s compliant refurbishment business grew 76.1%.

In March, monthly sales of refurbished products through the “Paipai Selection” channel surpassed RMB 200 million ($29.35 million) for the first time in the company's history.

Strategic Partnerships And Outlook

ATRenew continues to benefit from its close association with JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) . Trade-in orders within the JD channel now account for approximately 70% of ATRenew's total volume.

Beyond smartphones, the company's multi-category recycling business, which includes gold and luxury items, reported GMV (gross merchandize value) growth of 81.5%. To support this volume, the company has expanded its physical presence to 2,156 stores.

Management guided second-quarter revenues between RMB 6.24 billion and RMB 6.34 billion, representing 25%-27% year-on-year growth, representing a slowdown from the first quarter. Management’s cautious outlook comes against the backdrop of weakness in the macro environment and inventory build-up.

ATRenew repurchased approximately 2.3 million ADSs for about $10.6 million and has $39.4 million remaining for the next 12 months.

Price Action

Shares of had declined by 9.76% to $4.53 at the time of publication on Wednesday, after climbed 11.56% to close at $5.02 on Tuesday.

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