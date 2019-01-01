|H1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.190
|REV
|13.639M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: PBTS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Powerbridge Technologies’s space includes: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT), T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI), Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET), BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN).
The latest price target for Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: PBTS) was reported by Benchmark on June 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBTS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: PBTS) is $0.354 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Powerbridge Technologies.
Powerbridge Technologies’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 30, 2021.
There is no upcoming split for Powerbridge Technologies.
Powerbridge Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.