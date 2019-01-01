QQQ
Range
0.32 - 0.35
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/4.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 4.39
Mkt Cap
19.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.33
P/E
-
Shares
56.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd provides a software application, technology solutions, and services to corporate and government customers. The company offers services such as Powerbridge System Solutions, Powerbridge SaaS Services, Powerbridge BaaS Services, and others. It generates its revenue in the form of application development services, consulting and technical support services, and subscription services. All of its revenues are generated from the People's Republic of China.

H1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.190
REV13.639M

Powerbridge Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: PBTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Powerbridge Technologies's (PBTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: PBTS) was reported by Benchmark on June 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PBTS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS)?

A

The stock price for Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ: PBTS) is $0.354 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Powerbridge Technologies.

Q

When is Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) reporting earnings?

A

Powerbridge Technologies’s $H1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on December 30, 2021.

Q

Is Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Powerbridge Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) operate in?

A

Powerbridge Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.