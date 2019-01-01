QQQ
Range
1.62 - 1.7
Vol / Avg.
10K/31.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.7 - 11.71
Mkt Cap
150M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.66
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
89.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Onion Global Ltd is a next-generation lifestyle brand platform. It incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia.

Earnings

Onion Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Onion Global (OG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Onion Global (NYSE: OG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Onion Global's (OG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Onion Global (OG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Onion Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Onion Global (OG)?

A

The stock price for Onion Global (NYSE: OG) is $1.6802 last updated Today at 8:14:34 PM.

Q

Does Onion Global (OG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Onion Global.

Q

When is Onion Global (NYSE:OG) reporting earnings?

A

Onion Global’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Onion Global (OG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Onion Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Onion Global (OG) operate in?

A

Onion Global is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.