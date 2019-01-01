Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C., in the United States and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of Dec. 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $14.5 trillion and assets under management of $1.4 trillion.