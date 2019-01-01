QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Northern Trust is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families, and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in 20 states and Washington, D.C., in the United States and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. As of Dec. 30, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody or administration of $14.5 trillion and assets under management of $1.4 trillion.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Northern Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Trust (NTRSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRSO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Northern Trust's (NTRSO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Northern Trust (NTRSO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Trust (NTRSO)?

A

The stock price for Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRSO) is $24.42 last updated Today at 7:42:22 PM.

Q

Does Northern Trust (NTRSO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Trust.

Q

When is Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Trust (NTRSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Trust (NTRSO) operate in?

A

Northern Trust is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.