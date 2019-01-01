QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.8 - 3.98
Vol / Avg.
5.7K/189.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.21 - 5.78
Mkt Cap
286.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.83
P/E
-
EPS
-0.41
Shares
72M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 4:10PM
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. It is positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators deploy their networks.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Airspan Networks Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Airspan Networks Hldgs (MIMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX: MIMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Airspan Networks Hldgs's (MIMO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Airspan Networks Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Airspan Networks Hldgs (MIMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX: MIMO) was reported by Jefferies on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting MIMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 176.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Airspan Networks Hldgs (MIMO)?

A

The stock price for Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX: MIMO) is $3.9835 last updated Today at 3:56:17 PM.

Q

Does Airspan Networks Hldgs (MIMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Airspan Networks Hldgs.

Q

When is Airspan Networks Hldgs (AMEX:MIMO) reporting earnings?

A

Airspan Networks Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Airspan Networks Hldgs (MIMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Airspan Networks Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Airspan Networks Hldgs (MIMO) operate in?

A

Airspan Networks Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.