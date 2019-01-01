QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.25 - 3.52
Vol / Avg.
6.6K/45.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.52 - 5.01
Mkt Cap
54.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.52
P/E
-
EPS
-1.23
Shares
16.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 9:19AM
mCloud Technologies Corp is creating an efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud's AI-powered AssetCare platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize performance. The mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that delivers high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.980
REV5.826M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

mCloud Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy mCloud Technologies (MCLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ: MCLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are mCloud Technologies's (MCLD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for mCloud Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for mCloud Technologies (MCLD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for mCloud Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for mCloud Technologies (MCLD)?

A

The stock price for mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ: MCLD) is $3.3987 last updated Today at 3:13:34 PM.

Q

Does mCloud Technologies (MCLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for mCloud Technologies.

Q

When is mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) reporting earnings?

A

mCloud Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is mCloud Technologies (MCLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for mCloud Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does mCloud Technologies (MCLD) operate in?

A

mCloud Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.