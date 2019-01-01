QQQ
Loral Space & Communications Inc is a provider of satellite-based communications services. The firm generates revenue from two main sources: broadcast services and enterprise services. The former includes video distribution and contribution for broadcasters and cable networks. The latter offers telecommunication carrier and integrator services, two-way Internet services, and maritime and aeronautical services for carriers, and communications providers. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States and Canada, with the rest coming from Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

