Lord Global Corp, formerly Bigfoot Project Investments Inc is engaged in searching, documenting and collecting evidence of the existence of the Bigfoot or Sasquatch creature, according to North American folklore, and it develops, produces and distributes fictional and documentary films about the creature and its searches. In addition to films available on DVD, it has added T-shirts and other branded products such as decals, coffee mugs, skull caps, and ball caps to its inventory. The company's revenues consisted of pay per view sales from the online streaming contract as well as proceeds and commissions from the sale of DVDs and videos.