Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
191.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
1.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lord Global Corp, formerly Bigfoot Project Investments Inc is engaged in searching, documenting and collecting evidence of the existence of the Bigfoot or Sasquatch creature, according to North American folklore, and it develops, produces and distributes fictional and documentary films about the creature and its searches. In addition to films available on DVD, it has added T-shirts and other branded products such as decals, coffee mugs, skull caps, and ball caps to its inventory. The company's revenues consisted of pay per view sales from the online streaming contract as well as proceeds and commissions from the sale of DVDs and videos.

Lord Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lord Global (LRDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lord Global (OTCEM: LRDG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lord Global's (LRDG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lord Global.

Q

What is the target price for Lord Global (LRDG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lord Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Lord Global (LRDG)?

A

The stock price for Lord Global (OTCEM: LRDG) is $0.1421 last updated Today at 8:09:22 PM.

Q

Does Lord Global (LRDG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lord Global.

Q

When is Lord Global (OTCEM:LRDG) reporting earnings?

A

Lord Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lord Global (LRDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lord Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Lord Global (LRDG) operate in?

A

Lord Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.