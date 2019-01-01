QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp (LRDSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp (OTC: LRDSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp's (LRDSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp (LRDSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp (LRDSF)?

A

The stock price for Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp (OTC: LRDSF) is $0.0575 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 17:25:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp (LRDSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp.

Q

When is Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp (OTC:LRDSF) reporting earnings?

A

Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp (LRDSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp (LRDSF) operate in?

A

Lords and Company Worldwide Holdings Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.