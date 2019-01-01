|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.460
|REV
|102.380M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lawson Products’s space includes: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC), Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS), Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE).
The latest price target for Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) was reported by Avondale Partners on January 5, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting LAWS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -40.11% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) is $43.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2012.
Lawson Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lawson Products.
Lawson Products is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.