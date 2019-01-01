QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Lawson Products Inc is an industrial distributor of maintenance and repair supplies. It serves the industrial, commercial, institutional and government Maintenance, Repair and Operations market. The company offers fastening systems, hand tools, battery maintenance products, electrical products, brass, iron and steel fittings, welding products, fluid power products, safety products, abrasives, specialty chemicals, shop supplies, and cutting tools. The company sells its products in the US and other countries. It has two operating segments; the Lawson segment and the Bolt Supply segment, of which key revenue is derived from the Lawson segment. Through the Lawson operating segment, the company offers product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory services.

Lawson Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lawson Products (LAWS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lawson Products's (LAWS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lawson Products (LAWS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) was reported by Avondale Partners on January 5, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting LAWS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -40.11% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lawson Products (LAWS)?

A

The stock price for Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) is $43.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lawson Products (LAWS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2012.

Q

When is Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) reporting earnings?

A

Lawson Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Lawson Products (LAWS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lawson Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Lawson Products (LAWS) operate in?

A

Lawson Products is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.