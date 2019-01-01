Lawson Products Inc is an industrial distributor of maintenance and repair supplies. It serves the industrial, commercial, institutional and government Maintenance, Repair and Operations market. The company offers fastening systems, hand tools, battery maintenance products, electrical products, brass, iron and steel fittings, welding products, fluid power products, safety products, abrasives, specialty chemicals, shop supplies, and cutting tools. The company sells its products in the US and other countries. It has two operating segments; the Lawson segment and the Bolt Supply segment, of which key revenue is derived from the Lawson segment. Through the Lawson operating segment, the company offers product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory services.