QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kyowa Kirin
(OTCPK:KYKOF)
21.58
00
At close: May 23
26.0420
4.4620[20.68%]
After Hours: 9:01AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low21.22 - 37.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 537.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap11.6B
P/E26.51
50d Avg. Price21.61
Div / Yield0.42/1.93%
Payout Ratio44.58
EPS29.85
Total Float-

Kyowa Kirin (OTC:KYKOF), Key Statistics

Kyowa Kirin (OTC: KYKOF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
8.7B
Trailing P/E
26.51
Forward P/E
27.7
PE Ratio (TTM)
26.51
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.1
Price / Book (mrq)
1.97
Price / EBITDA
17.57
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.26
Earnings Yield
3.77%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.25
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.93
Tangible Book value per share
7.8
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
163.4B
Total Assets
907.8B
Total Liabilities
163.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.24
Gross Margin
74.75%
Net Margin
18.28%
EBIT Margin
22.06%
EBITDA Margin
27.27%
Operating Margin
18.12%