Kurita Water Industries
(OTCPK:KTWIY)
75.75
00
At close: May 25
104.72
28.97[38.24%]
After Hours: 8:06AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low65.62 - 106.71
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 56.2M
Vol / Avg.0K / 1.6K
Mkt Cap4.3B
P/E32.86
50d Avg. Price73.07
Div / Yield1.24/1.64%
Payout Ratio47.31
EPS112.6
Total Float-

Kurita Water Industries (OTC:KTWIY), Key Statistics

Kurita Water Industries (OTC: KTWIY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.2B
Trailing P/E
32.86
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
32.86
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.92
Price / Book (mrq)
2.07
Price / EBITDA
9.56
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.48
Earnings Yield
3.04%
Price change 1 M
1.1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
36.58
Tangible Book value per share
25.77
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
191.3B
Total Assets
457.5B
Total Liabilities
191.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.54
Gross Margin
36.5%
Net Margin
8.33%
EBIT Margin
14.27%
EBITDA Margin
21.92%
Operating Margin
14.2%