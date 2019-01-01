ñol

Kingsoft Corp
(OTCPK:KSFTF)
2.9891
00
At close: May 11
4.5166
1.5275[51.10%]
After Hours: 9:15AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.99 - 6.91
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.- / 13K
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E71.05
50d Avg. Price3.14
Div / Yield0.02/0.51%
Payout Ratio58.61
EPS0.04
Total Float-

Kingsoft Corp (OTC:KSFTF), Key Statistics

Kingsoft Corp (OTC: KSFTF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.7B
Trailing P/E
71.05
Forward P/E
34.01
PE Ratio (TTM)
51.57
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.29
Price / Book (mrq)
1.09
Price / EBITDA
18.25
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
7.39
Earnings Yield
1.41%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.7
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.73
Tangible Book value per share
2.7
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.8B
Total Assets
35.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.99
Gross Margin
81.64%
Net Margin
3.29%
EBIT Margin
11.01%
EBITDA Margin
11.01%
Operating Margin
15.53%