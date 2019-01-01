ñol

K92 Mining
(OTCQX:KNTNF)
6.99
0.14[2.04%]
At close: May 27
5.8034
-1.1866[-16.98%]
After Hours: 4:24PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.79 - 7.03
52 Week High/Low4.42 - 8.33
Open / Close6.89 / 6.99
Float / Outstanding- / 225M
Vol / Avg.53K / 104.2K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E40.29
50d Avg. Price6.98
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

K92 Mining (OTC:KNTNF), Key Statistics

K92 Mining (OTC: KNTNF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.5B
Trailing P/E
40.29
Forward P/E
21.32
PE Ratio (TTM)
38.81
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
8.78
Price / Book (mrq)
6.35
Price / EBITDA
19.16
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.04
Earnings Yield
2.48%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
-0.48
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.08
Tangible Book value per share
1.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
56.1M
Total Assets
298.8M
Total Liabilities
56.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
5.44
Gross Margin
57%
Net Margin
26.87%
EBIT Margin
43.59%
EBITDA Margin
51.8%
Operating Margin
46.07%