QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Klabin
(OTCPK:KLBAY)
9.12
00
At close: May 26
9.11
-0.0100[-0.11%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.85 - 11.04
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.7B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.5K
Mkt Cap25B
P/E33.22
50d Avg. Price9.65
Div / Yield0.4/4.33%
Payout Ratio109.86
EPS0.36
Total Float-

Klabin (OTC:KLBAY), Key Statistics

Klabin (OTC: KLBAY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9B
Trailing P/E
33.22
Forward P/E
100
PE Ratio (TTM)
36.75
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.93
Price / Book (mrq)
14.01
Price / EBITDA
15.81
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.66
Earnings Yield
3.01%
Price change 1 M
1.07
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.04
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.65
Tangible Book value per share
0.64
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
30.3B
Total Assets
40.2B
Total Liabilities
30.3B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.65
Gross Margin
46.96%
Net Margin
22.26%
EBIT Margin
39.06%
EBITDA Margin
46.06%
Operating Margin
32.97%