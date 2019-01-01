ñol

Katakura Industries Co
(OTCPK:KKRAF)
16.88
00
At close: Apr 12
19.0474
2.1674[12.84%]
After Hours: 7:14AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.44 - 19.94
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 33.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap560.7M
P/E25.6
50d Avg. Price16.88
Div / Yield0.14/0.82%
Payout Ratio19.14
EPS8.03
Total Float-

Katakura Industries Co (OTC:KKRAF), Key Statistics

Katakura Industries Co (OTC: KKRAF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
384.4M
Trailing P/E
25.6
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
51.31
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.13
Price / Book (mrq)
1.05
Price / EBITDA
19.07
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.01
Earnings Yield
3.91%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.04
Tangible Book value per share
15.95
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
54.5B
Total Assets
136.3B
Total Liabilities
54.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.89
Gross Margin
25.89%
Net Margin
3.11%
EBIT Margin
-7.61%
EBITDA Margin
-7.61%
Operating Margin
-10.58%