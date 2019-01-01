ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
KKR Inc Opps Fund
(NYSE:KIO)
13.00
0.33[2.60%]
At close: May 27
12.46
-0.5400[-4.15%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.76 - 13
52 Week High/Low12.31 - 17.05
Open / Close12.78 / 13
Float / Outstanding- / 20.3M
Vol / Avg.100.8K / 78.6K
Mkt Cap264.4M
P/E3.98
50d Avg. Price13.65
Div / Yield1.26/9.94%
Payout Ratio39.62
EPS-
Total Float-

KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO), Key Statistics

KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
3.98
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.98
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.9
Price / Book (mrq)
0.76
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
25.1%
Price change 1 M
0.93
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.59
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
16.78
Tangible Book value per share
16.78
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
217.2M
Total Assets
558.4M
Total Liabilities
217.2M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -