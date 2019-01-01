ñol

Koc Holding
(OTCPK:KHOLY)
11.932
00
Last update: 12:40PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.71 - 14.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 507.2M
Vol / Avg.0K / 74.1K
Mkt Cap6.1B
P/E6.42
50d Avg. Price12.98
Div / Yield0.31/2.57%
Payout Ratio9.92
EPS11.39
Total Float-

Koc Holding (OTC:KHOLY), Key Statistics

Koc Holding (OTC: KHOLY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
14B
Trailing P/E
6.42
Forward P/E
4.56
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.93
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.28
Price / Book (mrq)
1.53
Price / EBITDA
2.34
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.49
Earnings Yield
15.59%
Price change 1 M
0.9
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.73
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
7.79
Tangible Book value per share
5.53
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
899.4B
Total Assets
1T
Total Liabilities
899.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.28
Gross Margin
26.62%
Net Margin
4.69%
EBIT Margin
10.27%
EBITDA Margin
11.57%
Operating Margin
12.91%