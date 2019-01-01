ñol

K-Bro Linen
(OTCPK:KBRLF)
25.39
00
Last update: 12:58PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.55 - 36.05
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 10.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap272.2M
P/E52.51
50d Avg. Price25.54
Div / Yield0.92/3.64%
Payout Ratio193.55
EPS0.14
Total Float-

K-Bro Linen (OTC:KBRLF), Key Statistics

K-Bro Linen (OTC: KBRLF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
339.5M
Trailing P/E
52.51
Forward P/E
37.59
PE Ratio (TTM)
52.51
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.46
Price / Book (mrq)
1.93
Price / EBITDA
8.86
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.08
Earnings Yield
1.9%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
0.62
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
13.17
Tangible Book value per share
10
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
144M
Total Assets
325M
Total Liabilities
144M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.3
Gross Margin
83.02%
Net Margin
2.41%
EBIT Margin
2.91%
EBITDA Margin
13.57%
Operating Margin
3.61%