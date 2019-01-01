ñol

Kaanapali Land
23.00
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19 - 24.99
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding326K / 1.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap42.4M
P/E6.85
50d Avg. Price23.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.3
Kaanapali Land (OTC:KANP), Key Statistics

Kaanapali Land (OTC: KANP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
22.1M
Trailing P/E
6.85
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.85
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.31
Price / Book (mrq)
0.52
Price / EBITDA
5.11
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.66
Earnings Yield
14.61%
Price change 1 M
0.95
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.75
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
44.37
Tangible Book value per share
44.37
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
20.4M
Total Assets
103.1M
Total Liabilities
20.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
30.09%
Net Margin
40.06%
EBIT Margin
52.41%
EBITDA Margin
53.5%
Operating Margin
52.41%