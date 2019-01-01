ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
(OTCPK:KAKKF)
69.03
00
Last update: 3:49PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low42.73 - 70.14
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 93.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap6.4B
P/E1.74
50d Avg. Price67.33
Div / Yield2.3/3.33%
Payout Ratio-
EPS1901.2
Total Float-

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTC:KAKKF), Key Statistics

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTC: KAKKF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
9.6B
Trailing P/E
1.74
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
1.7
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.14
Price / Book (mrq)
1.25
Price / EBITDA
1.66
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.48
Earnings Yield
57.43%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
-0.03
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
55.42
Tangible Book value per share
55.14
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
594B
Total Assets
1.3T
Total Liabilities
594B
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.31
Gross Margin
13.55%
Net Margin
89.14%
EBIT Margin
92.24%
EBITDA Margin
92.24%
Operating Margin
6.6%