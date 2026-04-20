Crude Oil Surges Over 6%; Investar Holding Shares Gain Following Q1 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.11% to 49,391.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.39% to 24,373.05. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.29% to 7,105.30.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 1.1% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) gained more than 5% on Monday as the company released earnings results for the first quarter.

The company posted adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, beating market estimates of 68 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $35.640 million versus expectations of $36.400 million.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 6.6% to $89.39 while gold traded down 0.7% at $4,844.00.

Silver traded down 1.9% to $80.310 on Monday, while copper fell 0.7% to $6.0690.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.2%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.5%, Germany's DAX dipped 1% and France's CAC 40 declined 1.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.60%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.76%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.77% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.03%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

Photo via Shutterstock