QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Innovative Ind Props
(NYSE:IIPR)
134.71
1.13[0.85%]
At close: Jun 6
134.71
00
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low132.15 - 135.47
52 Week High/Low121.03 - 288.02
Open / Close134 / 134.71
Float / Outstanding19.5M / 28M
Vol / Avg.175.4K / 334.8K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E27.71
50d Avg. Price157.6
Div / Yield7/5.24%
Payout Ratio127.59
EPS1.35
Total Float19.5M

Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR), Key Statistics

Innovative Ind Props (NYSE: IIPR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4B
Trailing P/E
27.71
Forward P/E
21.88
PE Ratio (TTM)
27.22
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
15.54
Price / Book (mrq)
2.29
Price / EBITDA
18.58
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
21.2
Earnings Yield
3.61%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
58.37
Tangible Book value per share
58.04
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
461.4M
Total Assets
2.1B
Total Liabilities
461.4M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.35
Gross Margin
96.93%
Net Margin
53.5%
EBIT Margin
61.73%
EBITDA Margin
83.23%
Operating Margin
61.82%