Hershey
(NYSE:HSY)
209.195
-0.035[-0.02%]
At close: Jun 3
209.18
-0.0150[-0.01%]
After Hours: 4:49PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low207.29 - 209.94
52 Week High/Low167.8 - 231.6
Open / Close208.35 / 209.18
Float / Outstanding145.7M / 205.6M
Vol / Avg.722.9K / 1.1M
Mkt Cap43B
P/E26.89
50d Avg. Price219.36
Div / Yield3.6/1.72%
Payout Ratio45.08
EPS2.66
Total Float145.7M

Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Key Statistics

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
48B
Trailing P/E
26.89
Forward P/E
26.39
PE Ratio (TTM)
25.26
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.42
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.65
Price / Book (mrq)
14.75
Price / EBITDA
17.97
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
19.87
Earnings Yield
3.72%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.1
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.18
Tangible Book value per share
-9.8
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
7.7B
Total Assets
10.6B
Total Liabilities
7.7B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.35
Gross Margin
46.71%
Net Margin
20.01%
EBIT Margin
26.66%
EBITDA Margin
30.08%
Operating Margin
27.05%