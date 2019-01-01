ñol

Huadian Power Intl Corp
(OTCPK:HPIFY)
9.36
00
At close: Apr 26
12.6726
3.3126[35.39%]
After Hours: 7:32AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8 - 11.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 329M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.36
Div / Yield1.16/12.35%
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.2
Total Float-

Huadian Power Intl Corp (OTC:HPIFY), Key Statistics

Huadian Power Intl Corp (OTC: HPIFY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
21.9B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
5.24
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.18
Price / Book (mrq)
0.33
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-32.06%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
28.33
Tangible Book value per share
24.87
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
139.9B
Total Assets
213.9B
Total Liabilities
139.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.5
Gross Margin
1.83%
Net Margin
2.14%
EBIT Margin
5.38%
EBITDA Margin
5.38%
Operating Margin
1.03%