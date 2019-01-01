Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$2.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hall Of Fame Resort using advanced sorting and filters.
Hall Of Fame Resort Questions & Answers
When is Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) reporting earnings?
Hall Of Fame Resort (HOFV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Hall Of Fame Resort’s (NASDAQ:HOFV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.