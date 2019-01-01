ñol

Hemisphere Energy
(OTCQX:HMENF)
1.35
0.03[2.27%]
Last update: 1:01PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.34 - 1.36
52 Week High/Low0.46 - 1.38
Open / Close1.35 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 101.8M
Vol / Avg.27.6K / 132.6K
Mkt Cap137.5M
P/E18.58
50d Avg. Price1.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.05
Total Float-

Hemisphere Energy (OTC:HMENF), Key Statistics

Hemisphere Energy (OTC: HMENF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
148.4M
Trailing P/E
18.58
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.48
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.68
Price / Book (mrq)
5.55
Price / EBITDA
10.01
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.07
Earnings Yield
5.38%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
2.43
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.24
Tangible Book value per share
0.24
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
40.6M
Total Assets
71.3M
Total Liabilities
39.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.61
Gross Margin
59.82%
Net Margin
20.21%
EBIT Margin
21.47%
EBITDA Margin
29.3%
Operating Margin
56.39%