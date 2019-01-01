Home Capital Gr (OTC:HMCBF), Key Statistics

ñol

Home Capital Gr
(OTCPK:HMCBF)
23.83
00
Last update: 1:09PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low20.96 - 36.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 42.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 3K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E6.62
50d Avg. Price25.69
Div / Yield0.47/1.99%
Payout Ratio3.29
EPS1.04
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
6.62
Forward P/E
6.83
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.62
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.77
Price / Book (mrq)
0.81
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
15.1%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.56
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
29.56
Tangible Book value per share
28.31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
19.6B
Total Assets
21.2B
Total Liabilities
19.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.31
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
35.58%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -